Family, Thadavu chosen as Malayalam films for the International Competition section of IFFK

October 15, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Family, directed by Don Palathara, and Thadavu, directed by debutant Fazil Razak, have been chosen as the Malayalam films in the International Competition section for the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), to be held in December this year.

A committee headed by filmmaker V.M. Vinu and consisting of filmmakers Krishnendu Kalesh, Tara ramanujan, O.P. Suresh and Arun Cherukavil also chose 12 films that would be part of the Malayalam Cinema Today section. The films to be screened under the section are Shalini Ushadevi’s Ennennum, K. Rinoshun’s Five First Dates, V. Sarathkumar’s Neelamudi, Gagandev’s Apple Plants, Shruthi Sharanyam’s B 32 Muthal 44 Vare, Vighnesh P.Sasidharan’s Scheherazade, Anand Ekarshi’s Aattam, Prasanth Vijay’s Daayam, Ranjan Pramod’s O.Baby, Geo Baby’s Kaathal, Satheesh Babusenan and Santosh Babusenan’s Anand Monalisa Maranavum Kaathu and Sunil Kudamaloor’s Valasai Paravakal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.