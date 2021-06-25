Family, friends bid adieu to Anil Radhakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram

25 June 2021 17:52 IST

Speaker, Ministers, leaders pay tribute departed Bureau Chief of The Hindu

S. Anil Radhakrishnan, Chief of Bureau, Kerala, The Hindu, who passed away on Wednesday was cremated at the Shanthikavadom electric crematorium here on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the body was kept at the Press Club for the public to pay homage. Several political leaders, including Speaker M.B. Rajesh, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, Transport Minister Antony Raju, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, former Ministers M. Vijayakumar, V.S. Sivakumar and others paid floral tributes to the departed journalist. The press fraternity of the capital was also in attendance.

Condolence meeting

Speaking later at a condolence meeting organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists at the Kesari Hall, Mr. Balagopal said Radhakrishnan had dedicatedly followed the developments in the finance beat. He reminisced how the late journalist had constantly kept in touch and was also present last week at a press meet attended by the Minister.

Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the State hads lost a journalist who had the capabilities to contribute much more through his reports. He said Radhakrishnan stood out with his incisive reporting skills.

CPI(M) leader and former Speaker M.Vijayakumar said his writings had played a key role in the growth of the ‘Responsible Tourism’ programme. BJP State Secretary C. Sivankutty said that even while holding the heavy responsibilities of the bureau chief of The Hindu, he had involved himself with the local residents’ association and worked among the people.

T. Nandakumar, Resident Editor, The Hindu, said Radhakrishnan had gained strong domain knowledge in finance in a short time with his strong work ethic. R.S. Babu, Chairman of the Media Academy, also spoke.