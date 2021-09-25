Faisal Kanmanam wins Mapilapattu prize

MALAPPURAM

25 September 2021 21:07 IST

Young lyricist Faisal Kanmanam has won the first prize in a Mapilapattu competition on the theme of Wagon Tragedy and Malabar Rebellion conducted by the Moyinkutty Vaidyar Mapila Kala Academy.

Faisal said although there were several references to Wagon Tragedy in Mapilapattu, there was no song exclusively on the tragedy.

Aslam Tirur won the second prize for his song. In Mapilapattu recitation for youth, P.T. Shamnad won the first prize, and P.N. Adeeba and Mohammed Aslah shared the second prize. In the event for adolescents, Anjala Saleem and Musammil K.T. won the first and second prizes respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

Jasmin V.M. won the first prize and Rasiya Panambulakkal the second prize for recitation in general category.

The results were published the other day.