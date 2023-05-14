External pressure should not hinder impartial policing: Pinarayi

May 14, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thrissur

The government will not tolerate anyone or any action that tarnishes the image of the police force, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The police should be the protectors and friends of the people, he added. He was inaugurating the new headquarters building of the Thrissur Rural police on Sunday.

Mr. Vijayan said that external pressure should not hinder the impartial and free functioning of the police. “There should be stringent action against increasing cybercrime. The priority of the force should be to ensure people’s safety. The police should be prepared to tackle any unexpected or emergency situation,” he said.

Keralites had proved their mettle in investigating cases adeptly, he said. The members of the police force were highly qualified. The government had given priority to improve facilities for the force, he added.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presided. The new building of the Rural police with state-of-the-art facilities will help the police maintain law and order situation more efficiently, she said. The Chief Minister distributed the award for the best police station in the State to the Koratty police station.

The Kerala Police Housing Co-operative Society has constructed the new headquarters with 19,926 sq ft in three floors.