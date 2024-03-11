ADVERTISEMENT

Extended Vande Bharat service to be flagged off by PM Modi on March 12

March 11, 2024 04:42 am | Updated 04:42 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The inaugural service of Train No. 07422 Kollam-Tirupati Express will have stoppages at 17 railway stations enroute. The regular service of will begin on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural service of the extended Vande Bharat Service from Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central and a new Kollam–Tirupati Express on March 12 through videoconferencing. Train No. 02631 Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will leave Mangaluru Central at 9.15 a.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6.30 p.m. for the inaugural service.

The regular service of Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central–Mangaluru Central (20631/20632) will start on Wednesday from both ends. To accommodate the passengers who have already booked, this train will be operated on all days till July 4, after which it will be operated on 6 days a week (except Wednesday), said a release issued by the Southern Railways here on Sunday.

The inaugural service of Train No. 07422 Kollam-Tirupati Express will have stoppages at 17 railway stations enroute. The regular service of will begin on Friday.

