Expert team visits DM WIMS

KALPETTA

14 July 2020 00:13 IST

Proposed takeover of the institution by the govt.

A team of experts led by Dr. K.V. Viswanathan, Professor, Department of General Surgery, Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, began its visit to DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences (DM WIMS) at Meppadi in the district on Monday.

The seven-member team was constituted as part of assessing the feasibility of the institution’s takeover by the State government.

Azad Moopen, managing trustee of the institution, had expressed willingness to hand over DM WIMS Medical College, Nursing and Pharmacy Colleges and associated institutions in the district to the government.

The team will submit its report in three weeks to the government. It will also hold preliminary discussions with DM WIMS officials after the visit.