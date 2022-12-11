Excise squads step up vigil against sale of illicit liquor in Kozhikode

December 11, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

In the wake of increased incidents of drug trafficking and illicit liquor brewing in the district, the Excise department has drawn up an action plan to crack down on the menace in view of the Christmas and New Year season. Striking squads are in action now within the limits of various Excise range offices to ensure 24x7 surveillance.

A district-level control room is functional now to receive calls from the public on illegal liquor brewing or drug smuggling. Apart from this, mobile phone numbers of senior officers have also been published for the easy exchange of confidential information.

“As usual, citizens who inform us about large-scale smuggling incidents or illicit liquor brewing will be eligible for the department’s reward. Their details will be kept confidential,” said a senior Excise department officer. He pointed out that Excise squads had carried out a number of surprise inspections based on reliable public alerts.

Sources said the suspected shipping of Indian Made Foreign Liquor from Mahe misusing fishing boats would also be brought under check with the support of plainclothesmen. They said arrangements were in place to track such gangs on the spot with the support of local fishers and residents.

Like in the previous years, surprise inspections with the support of police and Railway Protection Force would be initiated to check the movement of illegal consignments carrying narcotic substances.

On the Kozhikode-Kannur national highway, there will be flash inspections on inter-district buses. A separate squad will be deployed to carry out highway patrol during the special drive.

