Excise department’s action against woman, who posted video of drinking toddy, invites criticism

March 24, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Even as social media was abuzz with criticism of the Excise department’s action against a woman, who posted a video of drinking toddy, the department on Friday sought to justify its action.

A woman was arrested for posting a video in which she is seen enjoying toddy in a toddy shop at Cherpu in Thrissur with her friends. She was booked under Section 55 H of Abkari Act (unlawful advertisement).

The department took action after the video clip posted on Instagram went viral. Such videos promote use of toddy, it stressed.

But there has been strong criticism against the Excise department’s action on social media.

“The department took action against the woman, when it turned a blind eye to many groups in social media which promote alcohol. The department’s action is against the State’s policy to promote toddy, which has only 8% alcohol content,” said a comment.

Some people also viewed the department’s action as “moral policing” against women.

