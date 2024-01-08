Erumely gears up for two major festivities this week

January 08, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A spiritual frenzy has engulfed Erumely, the main base camp of Sabarimala pilgrims, with the town slated to host the two-day-long festivities of Chandanakkudam and Petta Thullal later this week. The celebrations also mark the final phase of this edition of the annual pilgrimage season to Sabarimala.

The Chandanakkudam celebrations, organised by the Erumely Mahallu Muslim Jamaat, will begin with a procession from the Nainar Mosque by 7 p.m. on January 11. Accompanied by percussion ensembles and art performances, the procession around the town will be accorded a reception at various points and conclude at the mosque early next day. Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the Chandanakkudam event at a function to be presided over by P.A. Irshad, president of the Jamaat. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will flag off the procession.

Reliving bonhomie

The Chandanakkudam is being celebrated every year to relive the unique bonhomie between Lord Ayyappa and his trusted Muslim lieutenant Vavar and the tradition of communal harmony in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Petta Thullal festivities on January 12 will begin with teams from Ambalappuzha and Alangad, which represents the maternal and paternal lineages of Lord Ayyappa, taking up the spiritual dance. The Thullal by the Ambalappuzha team is slated to begin from the Kochambalam here after the sighting of the Brahmini Kite (Krishna Parunthu) in the skies, by noon.

The Alangad team will begin their dance by the afternoon after sighting the ‘star’ in the day skies. Legend has it that Erumely was the scene of a fight between Lord Ayyappa and Mahishi, the demon princess and following her assassination, Lord Ayyappa trekked to Sabarimala, the seat of Sreedharma Sastha, and immersed into the deity.

Curbs on vehicles

The entire town is choked with pilgrim vehicles while the local business enterprises, including the restaurants and shops, have been doing brisk business. The forest route to Sabarimala too has reported a heavy inflow of devotees.

Expecting an overwhelming number of pilgrims, the police have devised stringent measures to ensure a smooth and secure event. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the town on Thursday night during the Chandakkudam celebrations and on Friday during the Petta Thullal ceremony.

Pilgrim’s assault charge

Meanwhile at Sabarimala, the authorities have launched works to accommodate the pilgrims ahead of the Makaravilakku festival. Taking a serious note of the alleged assault of a devotee by the police, the Travancore Devaswom Board has urged the police as well as its employees on duty to maintain restraint and behave politely towards the Ayyappa devotees.

“The isolated incidents that took place against devotees were promptly taken up with the top police officers, who in turn, have issued the necessary directions,” informed P.S. Prasath, president, TDB.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.