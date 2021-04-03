Eravikulam park opened for visitors

IDUKKI

03 April 2021 19:00 IST

80-odd Nilgiri tahr births reported

After remaining closed for two months of calving season of the Nilgiri tahr, the Eravikulam National Park (ENP) is now open for visitors. Around a thousand people visited the park on April 1, the day of reopening. Officials of the ENP said that around 80 new births of tahr had been reported and a final count would be taken next week. Visitors are allowed entry from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. Last year, 111 births were reported.

The total number of Nilgiri tahr in the ENP, its natural habitat, is around 800. For over a decade their population has almost been stagnant as they fall easy prey to leopard, wild dog, and other carnivorous animals.

Advertising

Advertising