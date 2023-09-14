ADVERTISEMENT

Entry fee to cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon slashed

September 14, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the cantilever glass bridge at Vagamon hill station in Idukki | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The entry fee for India’s largest cantilever glass bridge that was recently inaugurated at Wagamon has been reduced from ₹500 to ₹250 per person, said Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Mr. Riyas said the decision to reduce the entry fee was taken after a large number of tourists demanded a reduction in the fee.

Idukki District Tourism Promotion council (DTPC) secretary Jitheesh Jose said that within one week of the inauguration, a total of 3,463 tourists visited the cantilever glass bridge. “Per day nearly 700 to 800 tourists visit the bridge and it has emerged as one of the major tourist attractions in Idukki,” Mr. Jose said.

“At a time 15 people can enter the glass bridge and the tourists can view Mundakayam, Koottikkal, and Kokkayar areas from the bridge,” said Mr Jose.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the bridge, which is located at Kolahalamedu, near Wagamon, has been built on a public-private partnership (PPP) model by the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in association with Bharat Mata Ventures Private Limited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US