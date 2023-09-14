Entry fee to cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon slashed

September 14, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - IDUKKI

The entry fee for India’s largest cantilever glass bridge that was recently inaugurated at Wagamon has been reduced from ₹500 to ₹250 per person, said Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Mr. Riyas said the decision to reduce the entry fee was taken after a large number of tourists demanded a reduction in the fee.

Idukki District Tourism Promotion council (DTPC) secretary Jitheesh Jose said that within one week of the inauguration, a total of 3,463 tourists visited the cantilever glass bridge. “Per day nearly 700 to 800 tourists visit the bridge and it has emerged as one of the major tourist attractions in Idukki,” Mr. Jose said.

“At a time 15 people can enter the glass bridge and the tourists can view Mundakayam, Koottikkal, and Kokkayar areas from the bridge,” said Mr Jose.

According to officials, the bridge, which is located at Kolahalamedu, near Wagamon, has been built on a public-private partnership (PPP) model by the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in association with Bharat Mata Ventures Private Limited.

