Embezzlement: Yogam leaders told to surrender

KOCHI

07 July 2020 23:56 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed Mavelikara SNDP Yogam leaders Subhash Vasu and Suresh Babu, accused in the Yogam fund misappropriation case, to surrender before the investigating officer in two weeks.

The court ordered them to make themselves available for interrogation. In the event of their being arrested, they shall be released on bail on the execution of bond for ₹1 lakh.

₹11 crore

The charge was the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy and misappropriated ₹11 crore from the funds of the Mavelikara SNDP union.

