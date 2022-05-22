Elephant calf found dead near IIT campus

May 22, 2022 18:19 IST

Part of a herd that used to raid the campus

A one-and-half-month old elephant calf was found dead in a pit near the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Kanjikode on Saturday.

The calf was part of an elephant herd that used to raid the IIT campus and its neighbourhood. The forest officials had to drive away the elephant herd that had stood guard for the calf for hours on Saturday.

The carcass was taken to Walayar, where a team of veterinary surgeons conducted a post-mortem examination on it. Forest officials said that the impact on the brain caused by the fall had led to the calf’s death.

Even after the calf was buried, the elephant herd stayed put near the IIT campus, spreading fear among the people.