Elderly couple murder: trial of Bangladeshi men begins

ALAPPUZHA

02 November 2021 07:28 IST

They are accused of killing an aged couple at Venmony

Trial of two Bangladeshi nationals accused of murdering an elderly couple at Venmony began at Additional District Court-II, Mavelikara, on Monday.

A.P. Cherian, 75, and his wife Lillykutty Cherian, 68, were found murdered at their house on November 12, 2019. The accused, Labilu, 39, and Juval, 24, were nabbed from Coromandel Express in Andhra Pradesh on November 12 night while they were trying to flee to Bangladesh.

The police had recovered 45 sovereigns of gold and ₹17,000 in cash from the duo, allegedly stolen from the couple’s house.

The deceased were living alone at the house. According to the police, the two men had worked at the couple’s home a week before the crime and they committed the crime on November 11. The next morning, two friends of Cherian reached his home and found the door of the kitchen open. With no response from inside, they entered the house and found Lillykutty lying on the floor with her face smashed with a hoe. The police later found the body of Cherian in a nearby building used to keep household items.

The Venmony police have registered a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case is being prosecuted by Additional Public Prosecutor S. Soloman.