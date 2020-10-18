e-TAPP for fast-tracking JJM connections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 October 2020 17:37 IST

KWA officials can avoid circuitous procedures to achieve connection target of 21.42 lakh

Faced with a steep target for 2020-21 for providing rural water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has introduced a mobile-friendly web application for fast-tracking the procedures.

Developed by the IT wing of the KWA, the web app has been christened e-TAPP and is intended for the use of KWA officials. The procedures for all JJM-related water connections issued by the KWA will be carried out through e-TAPP. It will not be applicable for the connections given through Jalanidhi, which has also been entrusted with JJM projects in the State.

As the connection target for 2020-21 in the State was fixed at 21.42 lakh, it was decided to avoid circuitous procedures to ensure speedy disposal of applications.

Simplified procedure

Under the simplified procedure, the KWA requires only the Aadhaar number, mobile phone number, and the address of the applicant for providing the connection. The KWA has issued a user-ID and password for e-TAPP to all its assistant engineers and overseers.

For providing the connection, KWA officials will visit the applicant’s home and note down the relevant details and the GPS location using the app. Other details such as area code, meter number, and the first reading too are fed in and sent for the Assistant Engineer’s approval via the app. Once the approval is given, the new connection comes into being. A new consumer ID and number are created and are added to revenue collection software of the KWA.

Once the details are sent via SMS to the consumer, the procedure is completed.