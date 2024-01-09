E. Santosh Kumar wins Basheer award

January 09, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Narakangalude Upama, an anthology of short stories penned by E. Santosh Kumar, has won the 16th Basheer Award instituted by the Thalayolaparambu Vaikom Muhammad Basheer Smaraka Trust.

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹50,000, a statuette and a citation. The work by Mr. Kumar has been selected for the award by a three-member committee of judges comprising K.C. Narayanan, P.K. Rajasekharan and K. Radhakrishna Warrier during a meeting presided over by trust chairman P.K. Harikumar.

The award will be presented during the birth anniversary celebrations of Basheer to be held at Basheer Smaraka Mandiram, Thalayolaparambu on January 21.

