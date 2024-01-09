ADVERTISEMENT

E. Santosh Kumar wins Basheer award

January 09, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Narakangalude Upama, an anthology of short stories penned by E. Santosh Kumar, has won the 16th Basheer Award instituted by the Thalayolaparambu Vaikom Muhammad Basheer Smaraka Trust.

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹50,000, a statuette and a citation. The work by Mr. Kumar has been selected for the award by a three-member committee of judges comprising K.C. Narayanan, P.K. Rajasekharan and K. Radhakrishna Warrier during a meeting presided over by trust chairman P.K. Harikumar.

The award will be presented during the birth anniversary celebrations of Basheer to be held at Basheer Smaraka Mandiram, Thalayolaparambu on January 21. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US