Kerala

DYFI leader found murdered

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD August 10, 2022 19:01 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 19:01 IST

A social worker and local leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) was found murdered at her house at Konnallur, near Chittilanchery, in the district on Wednesday. Suryapriya, 24, daughter of Sivadasan Konnallur, was found dead in her room.

Sujeesh, 27, from Anakkappara surrendered before the police, claiming responsibility for Suryapriya’s death.

People and the police learned about the murder when Sujeesh surrendered before the police. He was reportedly in love with Suryapriya for a few years, and the differences between them led to the murder.

He confessed that he strangulated Suryapriya in her house. The police started an investigation.

A member of the Community Development Society (CDS) in Melarkad panchayat, Suryapriya was Konnallur unit secretary and zonal committee member of the DYFI.

