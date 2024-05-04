ADVERTISEMENT

DYFI hosts ‘Youth Alert’ in Vadakara against alleged communal campaign

May 04, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

DYFI national president A.A. Rahim inaugurating a programme ‘Youth Alert’, a mass campaign to uphold values of secular politics, at Vadakara on Friday | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday organised ‘Youth Alert’, a mass campaign, in Vadakara to uphold values of secular politics in the wake of allegations that communal campaign was encouraged by right wing political parties against Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate K.K. Shailaja.

DYFI leaders alleged that Youth Congress leaders, who assumed top positions employing dubious electors, were behind the “communal campaign” launched against the LDF candidate. They claimed that many of the suspects were facing investigation for playing the communal card.

DYFI national president A.A. Rahim, who opened the campaign, said the LDF never worked for the electoral victory of its candidate alone. “We have been there to resist all attempts to communalise our society. In Vadakara, we witnessed a fake propaganda battle instead of a fair political battle,” he alleged.

Mr. Rahim said there were purposeful attempts to spread communal hatred by right wing political parties through social media for political gains. “The youth force of the State should stand up and fight against this dangerous trend,” he added.

DYFI State president V. Vaseef, State secretary V.K. Sanoj, and Central committee member M. Shajar were present among other leaders. They said similar awareness campaigns against communal politics would be hosted in all Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

