Drugs seized; two youths held

MALAPPURAM

15 January 2021 23:24 IST

An excise team seized narcotic drugs valued at several lakhs of rupees from two youngsters here on Friday.

The cache included 63.12 gm of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) in 232 packets, eight LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, and 11 gm of hashish oil.

The arrest of Salman Faris, 24, and Mohammed Noushin, 23, were made on the basis of a tip-off. Salman was from Malappuram and Noushin from Koottilangadi.

Excise sources said that the drugs were brought from Goa and Bangaluru for sale in Kochi.