She tops KAS besides cracking Civil Services

It is certainly a double delight for Malini S.

Less than two weeks into cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services examination of 2020, Malini has secured the first rank in stream 1 of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) examination conducted by the Public Service Commission.

She has secured 135th rank in the Civil Services exam.

Malini, hailing from Chettikulangara, says she is happy to have topped the KAS but has not yet decided on joining the Kerala Administrative Service. She aspires to join the Indian Foreign Service as she awaits the service allocation of the UPSC.

A former English teacher, she decided to try Civil Services and the KAS “to serve society”. “I have worked as a teacher in private institutions in Delhi and Kochi. After I made my choice, I quit the job and started preparing for the Civil Services and later for the KAS. In 2020, I joined the High Court as an administrative assistant, but took leave to fulfil my dream,” says the 29-year-old.

While she bagged the first rank in the KAS in the first attempt, she had attempted the UPSC Civil Services exam four times. Malini is the daughter of Krishna Kumar P., an advocate, and Sreelatha S., a retired teacher.