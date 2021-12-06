Dose study to benefit transplant patients

Thiruvananthapuram

06 December 2021 00:32 IST

Technique to minimise risk of organ rejection

Scientists at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here have formulated a method using genetic studies to predict the optimal dose of an immunosuppressant drug given to kidney transplant patients to reduce the risk of organ rejection and other medical complications.

The dose prediction study was focused on the immunosuppressant drug Tacrolimus, which is given to a transplant patient to lower the body's immunity and thereby considerably reduce the chances of organ rejection. For maximum effectiveness, the drug level has to be maintained at an optimum concentration in the blood, especially during the initial period after transplantation.

Kidney transplant

Dr. Radhakrishnan Nair and Dr. Lekshmy Srinivas of the Division of Laboratory Medicine and Molecular Diagnostics, RGCB, conducted the pharmacogenetic study involving patients who have undergone kidney transplantation at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and those who received tacrolimus as their immunosuppressant. They studied the effect of the genes and their variants which are involved in determining the drug concentrations in patients’ blood.

“We developed a technique that can be used by nephrologists to predict the starting dose of the drug which has to be administered to patients to attain optimal drug level in the initial period after the surgery, based on their genetic profiles,” a pressnote quoting Dr. Radhakrishnan Nair said.

“This equation is specific to patients from Kerala who undergo kidney transplantation. The molecular-based method involves testing the DNA of patients for a specific variation, before transplantation surgery,” Dr. Lekshmy Srinivas added.

This variation, along with their body weight, can be used to calculate the optimal starting drug dose for the patient. It will help the patients achieve optimal levels of the drug post-transplantation and thus prevent the adverse effects due to overdose and rejection. At present, the dose is calculated based on the patient’s body weight. This approach can lead to a lot of variations in the drug levels. To attain this, blood levels have to be closely monitored and drug doses adjusted, as lower levels can lead to rejection of the transplanted kidney, while higher levels can lead to undesired medical complications.

“Though there have been similar studies in other populations before, the predictive value of pharmacogenetic factors identified were insufficient and not much of clinical use. The new development would help prevent the adverse effects of overdose,” said Prof. Chandrabhas Narayana, Director, RGCB.

Pioneering study

The pioneering study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Noble Gracious of the Department of Nephrology, MCH, Thiruvananthapuram. The group also discovered the genetic variants which increases the chances of rejection and adverse effects associated with the drug.