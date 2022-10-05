Don’t confuse workers by airing diverse views, Sadikali Thangal tells IUML leaders

Different opinions expressed by party leaders over the ban on the Popular Front of India

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 05, 2022 19:56 IST

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal has directed party leaders not to air diverse opinions on issues as it will confuse the workers. He was addressing a meeting of the IUML State council here on Wednesday.

The Thangal was indirectly referring to the different opinions expressed by party leaders over the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). While leaders like M.K. Muneer, MLA, had welcomed the ban, P.K. Kunhalikutty, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, and K.M. Shaji, former MLA, said prohibiting any organisation would not help. Mr. Shaji also kicked up a row when he reportedly said the IUML would try to “lure” PFI cadre into the IUML.

The Thangal pointed out that the party needs to have only one view, which should be expressed in a uniform manner. “When leaders air their opinions, they should be in one voice. They should not confuse the innocent cadre. Even words should not reflect the differences of opinion,” he said.

The Thangal said that a situation where party workers fighting with each other on social media over these should be avoided.

Amendments

Meanwhile, the State council approved the amendments proposed by a committee led by E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, which include a five-member disciplinary panel and a 21-member State secretariat. The meeting is also learnt to have approved the proposal to have “one leader, one post” rule. The number of functionaries in IUML and its affiliate organisations and their tenure would be fixed.

Earlier, a meeting of the party working committee held in Malappuram had approved the proposals. They had to be ratified by the State council.

