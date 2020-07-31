Directives on Bakrid fete

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 July 2020 07:56 IST

Bakrid-related ceremonies in areas outside the containment zones should ideally be confined to homes given the COVID-19 situation, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Thursday. For avoiding crowding at mosques, tokens can be issued. COVID-19 protocols should be strictly observed, Ms. Khosa said.

People who have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days should not participate in mass prayer ceremonies. People in quarantine, primary contact lists, or those awaiting test results should remain quarantined. Mass prayer ceremonies and ‘qurbani’ will not be allowed in the containment zones.

