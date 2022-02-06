Dileep-director tussle: yet another audio clip out

KOCHI

06 February 2022 20:36 IST

HC to pronounce order on Dileep’s bail plea today

A voice message on WhatsApp that reportedly has film director P. Balachandrakumar requesting actor Dileep to make a video call to two people to whom the director owed a total of over ₹18 lakh, that had been submitted by the actor before the High Court in a sealed cover, has made it to the public domain.

In the message that reportedly dates back to April 14, 2021, a person is heard making this request to the actor and also to lie to the two persons to whom the director owes the money, that a movie directed by Balachandrakumar (and starring Dileep) would be released in four months’ time, to assuage them.

Advertising

Advertising

Dileep had submitted to the court that he did not yield to the request in the audio message and hence the director (who later on released an audio clip of the actor and five others speaking of endangering the life of five police officials who probed the sexual assault case in which Dileep is an accused – which in turn led to the Crime Branch registering a new case against Dileep) turned against him.

Later on Sunday, the director claimed he had sought Dileep’s help, having been a friend for seven years.

Balachandrakumar was reported to have released more audio clips on Saturday to back his allegations against the actor. In one of them, two people, which he claims are Dileep and his brother Anoop, appearing to be plotting to kill someone. In yet another audio clip, a person, whom the director says is Anoop, could be heard speaking about the need for not leaving behind any records for a year and not using mobile phones.

Soon after, a woman from Kannur had claimed the director had raped her at a house in Puthukalavattom here in 2010 when she went to meet him. The Elamakkara police had registered a case against the director based on her complaint.

The Kerala High Court will pronounce on Monday its order on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the actor and other accused in the case registered against them for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to murder the investigation officers in the actor sexual assault case.