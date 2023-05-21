Digitalisation will make revenue services more transparent: Minister

May 21, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal was laying the foundation stone for the Valakam smart village office.

Complete digitalisation will make the services of the Revenue department more transparent, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said here on Sunday.

He was laying the foundation stone for the Valakam smart village office. “Complexities related to land records can be avoided through complete digitalisation. By making village offices smart, services are also becoming smart. Smart village offices in the state are being set up with all modern facilities,” said the Minister. The high-tech building will be constructed by spending ₹50 lakh allocated by the Revenue department. The Public Works department is in charge of the construction of the smart village office that will be differently abled friendly. The village office will have cabins with modern facilities, special systems for storing documents, computer and server systems, drinking water facility, and resting area for the public coming to the office.

Ummannur grama panchayat president Ambili Sivan presided over the function while Vettikavala block panchayat president K. Harshakumar, district panchayat member Brijesh Abraham, Punalur RDO B. Sasikumar, Tehsildar P. Subhan, people’s representatives, and political party leaders, were present.