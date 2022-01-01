Dialysis unit functional at Thuravoor taluk hospital

Health Minister Veena George virtually inaugurating a dialysis unit at Government Taluk Hospital, Thuravoor, on Saturday.

ALAPPUZHA

01 January 2022 21:11 IST

The State has made strides in improving its health infrastructure in recent years, Health Minister Veena George has said.

She was virtually inaugurating a modern dialysis unit at the Government Taluk Hospital, Thuravoor, on Saturday.

“The health sector in the State had witnessed unparalleled growth during the tenure of the previous Left Democratic Front government. Development projects being implemented currently are the continuation of the activities started by the previous government,” the Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

The dialysis unit has 15 machines, including 10 newly acquired ones. The building for the unit was constructed at a cost of ₹1.65 crore sanctioned by A.M. Ariff, when he was an MLA representing the Aroor constituency.

Officials said ten dialysis machines, dialysis chairs, beds, and reverse osmosis plants were bought using funds sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

Daleema Jojo, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, Pattanakkad block panchayat president Geetha Shaji and others were present at the function.