Dheeraj’s murder deliberate: DYFI

KANNUR

12 January 2022 19:09 IST

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has accused the Congress of killing Students Federation of India (SFI) activist Dheeraj Rajendran.

DYFI State president V.K. Sanoj accused Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran of publicly advocating violence and that Nikhil Paily, who was arrested in the case, was the Idukki chief of the ‘KS’ brigade.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said there were no clashes on the Idukki Government Engineering College campus in connection with union elections. It was at such a time that Youth Congress Vazhathope mandalam president Nikhil Paily came with goons and stabbed Dheeraj. The murder was committed by outsiders. They came there to deliberately murder SFI activists in the college.

Mr. Sanoj said no student had died on campuses in Kerala at the hands of SFI activists. But there were several cases involving Kerala Students Union workers. Apparently, Mr. Sudhakaran, instead of condemning the incident, justified the murder and took steps to protect the killers.