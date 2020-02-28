Devotees take out march

PATHANAMTHITTA

28 February 2020 22:54 IST

Attack on Kuttoor Mahadevar temple on Sivaratri night condemned

The women’s wing (Vanitha Samajam) of the Nair Service Society (NSS) has condemned the alleged indifference on the part of the police in arresting the miscreants who went on a rampage inside the Mahadevar Temple at Kuttoor in Thiruvalla on the night of Sivaratri.

Woman devotees, under the aegis of the samajam, took out a protest march to the police station demanding the arrest of all culprits without any further delay.

Sit-in

The protesters staged a sit-in on the road and samajom leader Prasanna Satheesh, also a grama panchayat member, inaugurated the march.

Ms. Satheesh said a group of miscreants had barged into the temple and assaulted many woman devotees and children who were taking part in the Sivaratri puja.

In a drunken frenzy, they destroyed the bronze lamps and tried to break open the sanctum sanctorum, unleashing terror on the temple premises, she said.

Many devotees were injured in the melee and two of them had been admitted to the Taluk Hospital in Thiruvalla, later, she said.

NSS Karayogam president Sureshkumar and vice president Binil Manicheril said the miscreants fled the scene before the police reached the spot. Though the police had identified all the accused, they were yet to bring them to book, the karayogam leaders alleged.

They further alleged that there were attempts to politicise the issue to protect the key accused in the case. Mr. Sureshkumar said the NSS Karayogam members belonged to different political ideologies and the devotees hailed from all sections of Hindu society.

He said the accused miscreants were still at large in the locality and the Karayogam has sought immediate intervention of the the police in the case and take stern action against them.