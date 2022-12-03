Delegation from MP visits Kerala to study about responsible tourism

December 03, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The visit forms part of a Memorandum of Understanding between the MP Tourism Board and the RT Mission in helping MP to implement RT projects

The Hindu Bureau

An official delegation from Madhya Pradesh (MP) has kickstarted a week-long visit in the State to study about the responsible tourism activities implemented by it.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official statement said the tour began with a visit to Maravathuruth in Kottayam to study about the award-winning STREET project implemented by the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission, Kerala. The 16-member team, including six Subcollectors, had been accorded a warm reception by a team led by local body president K.B. Rema and the RT Mission State coordinator K. Rupesh Kumar.

The team held discussions with the local body administrative council here on the responsible tourism activities by the panchayat. They also learned about activities of the Kulashekharamangalam RT club and experienced the various tourism activities including kayaking.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The visit, according to officials, formed part of a Memorandum of Understanding between the MP Tourism Board and the RT Mission in helping the north Indian State to implement responsible tourism projects. The team will also visit Aymanom, near Kumarakom, and a few other locations in Wayanad.

The team is slated to return on December 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US