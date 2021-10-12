Delay in supplementary exam results puts MG varsity students in a spot

Kochi

12 October 2021 18:38 IST

We are unable to apply for postgraduate programmes, they say

Students who had appeared for the fifth semester supplementary exam of the B.A. English Literature and Communication Studies Model III (Double Main) of the Mahatma Gandhi University fear that they would lose a chance to join postgraduate courses in the new academic year as the results have not yet been published.

The supplementary exam was held on August 6. The students had taken up the issue of delay in the publication of the results before the university authorities. They have also written to Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu seeking her intervention. “We have not been able to apply for the postgraduate programmes and remain tense as we may lose a year for no fault of ours,” said a group of students who had requested the authorities to speed up the publication of the results. The registration for the online admission process for postgraduate programmes had ended on October 8, they said.

The university authorities pointed out that the supplementary exam was held amidst the pandemic situation in August. “We have cleared the backlog of the results, which had got delayed owing to the COVID-19 situation. We have assured the students that the results of the supplementary exams would be published at the earliest,” they said.

On their fears about losing a year, the authorities said that only a few students had appeared for the supplementary exam and efforts were on to release the results as soon as possible. The examination wing is slowly coming back to normalcy after being hit by various pandemic-related hurdles, they said.