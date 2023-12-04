Delay in Governor’s nod for Ordinance to strengthen LSGs creating serious crisis, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

December 04, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - Thrissur

The Kerala Governor’s obduracy in not signing the Ordinance to strengthen the Local-Self Governments (LSG) is creating a serious crisis in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged.

Addressing media persons at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration at Mulangunnathukavu in Thrissur district on December 4 (Monday), Mr. Vijayan said the government has suggested many timely amendments in the Panchayat Act and the Municipality Act to strengthen the Local Self-Governments.

“Effective amendments in the Act for Waste Management, one of the major responsibilities of the local bodies, were suggested. It has been submitted as an Ordinance to the Governor. But he has not signed it yet. But the Opposition, which alleges that the government is destabilising the LSGs, has not protested against the Governor’s stand,” said Mr. Vijayan.

“Around ₹500 crore in Central grant is pending for Kerala. The Opposition alleges that the LDF government denies grants to the LSGs. Kerala is the State which gives maximum grants for the LSGS. When it allotted 26 % of the State’s annual Plan funds for the LSGs in 2021-22, this was increased to 26.5% in 2022-23. In 2023-24, it is 27.14%. This is apart from the general purpose funds and maintenance funds,” he said.

But those who are criticising the State are remaining silent on the delay in getting the Central funds, he alleged.

Finance Commission grant is the right of the State and the LSGs. Many of the development projects of the local bodies are hindered due to the delay of grant, he added.

Responding to allegations of collection of funds for the Navakerala Sadas from the Local bodies, the Chief Minister said the Navakerala Sadas is “a joint official programme” of the State government and the Local Self-Governments.

“The people have not taken these allegations seriously. Huge crowds that gathered at the constituencies where the Opposition MLAs boycotted the Sadas are evidence for the popularity of the programme,” he said.

Navakerala Sadas is being held in Wadakkanchery, Kunnamkulam, Guruvayur and Chelakkara in Thrissur district on Monday.

As many as 61,204 petitions were received in the three-day Navakerala Sadas that concluded in Palakkad district on Sunday.

