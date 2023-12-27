Defamation case: Swapna Suresh appears before investigation team in Kannur

December 27, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - KANNUR

Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, on December 27 (Wednesday) appeared before the investigation team in Kannur in connection with a defamation case filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Taliparamba area secretary K. Santosh.

The case relates to allegations of conspiracy with Vijesh Pillai, CEO of OTT platform Action based in Bengaluru, to tarnish the reputation of CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan.

In a live session on social media, Swapna Suresh had earlier alleged that Mr. Vijesh Pillai, acting on behalf of Mr. Govindan, offered to pay her ₹30 crore for handing over all information and evidence about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family members, and Chief Minister’s additional private secretary C.M. Raveendran.

In response, Mr. Vijesh had denied having direct knowledge of Mr. Govindan and his son, calling Swapna Suresh’s allegations “fabricated.” He asserted that the allegations of having offered ₹30 crore were a “conspiracy” by Swapna Suresh.

The investigation team had previously questioned Mr. Vijesh in connection with the case.

Swapna Suresh was questioned on Wednesday by Kannur ACP T.K. Ratnakumar and Payyannur DySP K.E. Premachandran and team in the absence of the Taliparamba DySP who has been on Sabarimala duty and is the investigating officer.

‘I am being targeted’

Speaking to the media later, Swapna Suresh said that she firmly stands by her allegations, adding that “there is nothing to fabricate in the case.”

Expressing her apprehensions, she doubted whether the investigating officer was trying to “protect” Vijesh Pillai. She said that several questions were raised that have “nothing to do with the case.”

She said that the allegations were also raised against the Chief Minister and Mr. Govindan, but they have not filed any defamation case against her.

Swapna Suresh said she has been “targeted” by filing different cases against her. However, she is ready to cooperate with the probe and will provide required documents and details, she added.

