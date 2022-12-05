Deer musk worth crores seized in Kannur; four arrested

December 05, 2022 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KANNUR

Nabbed when trying to sell the musk to purchasers from Pathanamthitta

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department has arrested four people, who were in possession of deer musk, which is rare and worth crores, at Padiyottuchal in Kannur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those arrested include Padiyottuchal residents M. Riyas, T.P. Sajid, K. Asif, and Neruvambram resident Vineet. Based on the intelligence report received from Thiruvananthapuram Forest Intelligence Cell, Kannur flying squad team, led by Divisional Forest Officer K. Ajith Raman made the arrest. The accused were nabbed when they tried to sell the musk, which was kept in a vacant house in Padiyottuchal, to purchasers from Pathanamthitta.

Deer musk is a substance with a persistent odour. It is obtained from the caudal glands of the male musk deer and collected after killing the animal, which is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. It is a criminal offense with an imprisonment of three to eight years, said Forest officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sample will be sent for testing, and for further investigation the case has been handed over to the Taliparamba range Forest officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

wildlife

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US