April 16, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) president P. S. Prasanth dedicated the new ‘Alankara Gopuram’, ‘Bhajanamandapam’, and the ‘Thidapally’ of Sree Shaktivinayaka Temple, Palayam, on Sunday. The temple is under the TDB. TDB members G. Sundaresan, A. Ajikumar, Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Moulavi, TDB secretary G. Baiju, chief engineer R. Ajith Kumar and former TDB president K. Ananthagopan were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.