DDMA issues alert

October 13, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has urged the public to stay cautious in the wake of orange and yellow alerts issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Isolated heavy rainfall (115 mm to 204 mm in 24 hours) is likely and people residing in disaster-prone areas will be relocated if necessary. Special measures will be taken to deal with waterlogging in low-lying areas,” said District Collector Afsana Parveen, who is also the chairperson of the DDMA, on Friday.

Instructions have been issued to install warning boards at road construction sites. In the event of heavy rain, the departments concerned will ensure emergency disaster management activities. While steps will be taken to prevent any possible danger from trees, tree branches, hoardings, boards and electric posts, directions were also given to maintain 24-hour power supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic through landslip-prone roads will be restricted as required and the water level in various rivers will be monitored. While district and taluk-level control rooms will be functioning 24 hours, necessary steps will be taken in accordance with the water level of dams.

Those residing near waterbodies and on river banks have been asked to stay alert. The DDMA had earlier directed local bodies to identify buildings that can be operated as relief camps if needed while the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Public Works department have been asked to form emergency repair teams.

“Arrangements will be set up according to the changes in rain forecast and the public should follow the instructions of the authorities to ensure safety,” Ms. Parveen said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.