DCC alleges foul play in special postal ballots

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 December 2020 01:38 IST

‘Ballots manipulated with help of officials close to LDF govt.’

The Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) has alleged foul play in the handling of special postal ballots issued to COVID-19 positive and quarantined electors for the December 8 local body polls in the district.

DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal has lodged complaints with the State Election Commission and the District Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, in this regard. According to the complaint, the ballots were manipulated with the help of officials close to the Left government in the State.

On Friday, BJP district president V. V. Rajesh had alleged widespread irregularities in the collection of postal ballots issued to special voters in the district.

In a statement, Mr. Sanal alleged that foul play has occurred in the ballots issued to electors in the three-tier panchayats in the district.

In many instances, the ballots were deliberately issued to the special voters in the wrong covers. Many electors were not issued the declaration forms along with the ballots, Mr. Sanal said, alleging a Left conspiracy to deny electors the democratic right of exercising their franchise.

Mr. Sanal demanded that the State Election Commission urgently initiate action against erring officials.