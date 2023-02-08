Dairy farmers’ meet in Thrissur from Feb 10 to 15

February 08, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Padavu 2023, a State-level dairy farmers’ meet, will be held at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Mannuthy, Thrissur, from February 10 to 15.

Announcing the programme, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani said the event would be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 13. He would present the Ksheera Sahakari award instituted to honour dairy farmers who produced the highest volume of milk to Saju J.S. The award comprises a purse of ₹1 lakh and a citation.

Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes Welfare Minister K. Radhakrishnan will give away the Dr. Verghese Kurien award for the best dairy cooperative society. Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will also participate in the function.

A dairy expo featuring 150 stalls will be organised during the event. An adalat will also be held for dairy farmers to resolve complaints pertaining to the sector.