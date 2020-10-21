Daily special train on Kanyakumari-Bengaluru segment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 October 2020 18:14 IST

Service from October 23 to December 2

A fully reserved festival special train will be operated daily in the KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru segment from October 23 to December 2. The train will have the same stoppages of 16525/16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Island Expresses in both directions.

KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari (06526) daily special will leave KSR Bengaluru at 8 p.m. from October 23 to November 30. The train will reach Kanyakumari the next day at 5 p.m.

In the return direction, Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru special (06525) will leave Kanyakumari at 10 a.m. from October 25 to December 2. The train will reach KSR Bengaluru at 7.25 a.m. the next day, a railway release said.

