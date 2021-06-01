CUSAT to publish BTech final semester results by July first week

01 June 2021 13:09 IST

This comes as a relief for 500 students who had earned job offers from various firms through campus placement

The final semester B.Tech students at the Cochin University of Science and Technology have something to cheer about amidst the pandemic situation.

The university has assured them that the results of their final semester exams will be published by the first week of July. “Their online exams will start on June 7. The plan is to publish the results by the end of this month or the first week of July,” said K.N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor.

Stating that it would be a huge relief to the students who had won campus placements, Prof. Madhusoodanan said that about 500 B.Tech final semester students had earned job offers from various firms through campus placement.

“It was a good achievement, especially in these pandemic times,” he said. Most of the companies ask for the final semester results of those who were selected through campus placement before the date of joining.

The final semester exams will be held in the varsity’s own digital platform. The varsity had decided to hold the online exams as nearly 200 students belonged to other States. They had left the campus following the lockdown restrictions.

The Vice Chancellor said that the fourth and sixth semester B.Tech exams would be held online after the completion of the final semester exams. “A decision on whether to hold the first semester exams offline in July will be taken based on the pandemic scenario. If the situation is not favourable, we would go for the online exams,” he said.

The postgraduate exams of the varsity were held online recently. The varsity’s Common Admission Test for admission to various academic programmes will be held from July 16 to 18. The computer-based exam will be held at various centres.