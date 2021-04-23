Curbs at religious places evoke protests

MALAPPURAM

23 April 2021 23:27 IST

‘Meet convened by CM to take a call’

An order by District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan banning gathering of more than five persons in all religious places in Malappuram district evoked sharp criticism from different Muslim groups on Friday.

Following protests, Mr. Gopalakrishnan clarified that the ban on gathering in religious places would be in force in areas where prohibitory orders were clamped under Section 144 of CrPC. He also said that an all-party meeting to be convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would take a final decision on the matter on Monday.

Ban orders

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Kondotty Municipality and the grama panchayats of Porur, Mangalam, Morayur, Pulikkal, Pallikkal, Cherukavu and Cheekode from Wednesday night.

Ban orders were passed for 16 more panchayats from Friday. They are Oorakam, Othukkungal, Peruvallur, Chelembra, Vettom, Alankode, Veliyamkode, Pulpatta, Nannambra, Thanalur, Pothukal, Thirunavaya, Vazhayur, Muthuvallur, Nannamukku and Wandoor.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said that curfew had to be imposed in the 23 panchayats and one municipality as the test positivity rate in those local bodies had crossed 30 per cent. However, the Collector’s order restricting the number of people in religious places kicked up a controversy with major Muslim organisations questioning it.

They alleged that the Collector had taken a unilateral decision without consulting with them. However, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said that he had consulted a few religious leaders.

Opposing a blanket ban on prayer gatherings in religious places, Muslim leaders said that all mosques in the district were following COVID-19 guidelines.

They said it would be double-standards by closing religious places even while allowing public transport, cinema halls, bars, shops and malls to function. Protests from various groups flooded the Collector’s official Facebook page.

The Kerala Muslim Jamat demanded that at least 40 persons should be allowed in mosques. Indian Union Muslim League State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed said restrictions that did not apply for shops and auditoriums should not be imposed on places of religious worship.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Sayed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar denied Mr. Goplakrishnan’s claim that he had consulted religious leaders.