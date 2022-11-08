CSL bags order worth ₹1,000 crore from European client for commissioning service operation support vessel

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 08, 2022 21:35 IST

The concept sketch of the new-generation wind farm commissioning service operation vessel shared by Cochin Shipyard Limited. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has bagged one of its biggest orders from a West European client for building a new-generation wind farm commissioning service operation vessel, said a press release here.

The order works out to be worth around ₹1,000 crore and re-establishes CSL as the foremost shipyard in the country. CSL has also made its presence felt and made early headway in the emerging market for green energy through the support for offshore wind farm.

The commissioning service and support vessel for the offshore wind farm has 3D motion compensated gangway system and 3D crane and and a helideck.

The vessel will have high-quality accommodation, in-built dynamic positioning system, and carry clean design notation, the press release said. The vessel will have emission reduction adopting green solutions.

Over two decades, CSL has built 50 high-end vessels for clients in the US, Germany, Denmark, and Norway. Besides building India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, CSL recently built zero emission autonomous cargo ferries for a Norwegian client. Eight multi-purpose vessels have been built for a German client. There are also orders for new-generation missile vessels.

