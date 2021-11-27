Crude bomb blast: 2 held

ALAPPUZHA

27 November 2021 19:36 IST

One person dies when bomb in his possession explodes

The police have arrested two persons in connection with a crude bomb explosion at Chathanad in Alappuzha on November 18 that left one person dead.

The arrested have been identified as Jolly, 39, of Vettukad in Thiruvananthapuram and his aide Jinoy, 24, of Pathirappally in Alappuzha. They were nabbed from Pathirappally.

According to the police, Le Kannan (Arunkumar), 30, of Thondankulangara died when the bomb in his possession exploded. The police said the bomb that killed Kannan was made by Jolly. Jinoy was arrested for helping Jolly to go into hiding.

Advertising

Advertising

“Jolly is an accused in 20 criminal cases registered at various police stations. A week before Kannan died in the bomb explosion, Jolly, after being implicated in the rape of a minor girl, went into hiding in a resort at Omanapuzha in Alappuzha. There, he was provided with all help by Kannan and his associates. Kannan’s friendship with Jolly dates back to their time spent together in jail. Jolly made the bomb as instructed by Kannan to eliminate his enemies,” said a statement issued by the police.

Following the death of Kannan, the police last week seized a country-made bomb from the house of Rahul Radhakrishan, a friend turned foe of Kannan. The police arrested Radhakrishnan and Shijo Antony in connection with the seizure. Like Kannan, Radhakrishnan too knows Jolly.

Kannan’s relatives had earlier alleged that he died when members of the rival gang hurled a bomb at him.