CPI(ML) Red Star leaders to give up their caste surnames

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 01, 2022 21:12 IST

The CPI(ML) Red Star has said its central committee members will give up their caste surnames. This was one of the resolutions passed at the six-day Party Congress held in Kozhikode recently.

In a release, party general secretary P.J. James said it would take up the task of building up the “broadest anti-fascist front against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh [RSS].” The inhuman caste system based on Manusmriti being the ideological basis of the RSS fascism, the Party Congress resolved that all members of the central committee shall give up all their caste surnames.

While joining with all anti-fascist forces in the task, the party would uphold the ideological independence of the working class and all the oppressed in the fight against neo-liberal corporatisation, it added.

