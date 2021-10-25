CPI(M) to protest against Murali’s comments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 October 2021 20:36 IST

The Congress MP had allegedly made misogynistic remarks against Mayor Arya Rajendran

A misogynistic comment allegedly made by Congress MP, K.Muraleedharan against Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran has kicked up a row with the CPI(M) District Committee announcing protest marches in all wards demanding the filing of a case against the MP.

Mr.Muraleedharan had allegedly made the comment while speaking at a protest organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in front of the city Corporation office on Monday over the revenue fund misappropriation issue.

Advertising

Advertising

In a statement issued on Monday, CPI(M) District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan said that it is condemnable that someone in the position of an MP would make such a comment on a woman politician.

The word that Muraleedharan used against Ms.Arya fits Mr.Muraleedharan more going by his past conduct. His comments are reflective of the Congress’s culture, said Mr.Nagappan.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy inaugurated the protest organised by the UDF on Monday under the leadership of DCC president Palode Ravi in the revenue fund misappropriation issue.

He alleged that the Chief Minister and the Mayor are united in protecting the corrupt officials at the State and Corporation levels. Those who have boasted that they would never protect corrupt officials are sitting with their heads bowed before the corrupt officials, he said.

The Chief Minister and the CPI(M) leadership have to answer for this, he said.