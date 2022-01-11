CPI(M) targetting KSU activists: Cong.

Thiruvananthapuram

11 January 2022 01:09 IST

KPCC condemns killing of SFI activist

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran has accused the CPI(M) of unleashing violence against KSU workers on college campuses.

Mr. Sudhakaran condemned the killing of an SFI worker in an election-related campus fracas in Idukki on Monday.

He blamed the police for not providing adequate protection to the campus despite warnings from the management. He said emergency services had failed to rush the injured student to the hospital in time.

Nevertheless, the SFI had used the tragic incident as a pretext to unleash violence against KSU activists on campuses across the State. Mr. Sudhakaran said the SFI responded mutedly when SDPI or RSS workers targeted its cadres.

"The ferocity shown against KSU workers seemed missing", he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said Congress workers were increasingly victims of political violence (M) unleashed by the CPI(M). The slayings of Suhaib in Mattannur and Sarath Lal and Kripesh in Periya were classic examples.