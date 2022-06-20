CPI(M) move to placate Kunhikrishnan fails

June 20, 2022 23:23 IST

Despite a meeting with Jayarajan, he sticks to his decision to end public life

The move by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to persuade the former Payyannur area secretary of the party V.S. Kunhikrishnan to desist from his decision to end public life failed on Monday. Mr. Kunhikrishnan had announced the decision following the party’s decision on a complaint of misappropriation of funds.

Mr. Kunhikrishnan had a brief meeting CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan at the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board office at Payyanur on the day. Responding to queries, Mr. Kunhikrishnan said that he stuck to his decision to remain away from public life. He, however, said that the fund misappropriation issue was not discussed during his meeting with Mr. Jayarajan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Jayarajan too remained tight-lipped on the issue. He said that no mediation was held with Mr. Kunhikrishnan. The CPI(M) did not have the practice of mediation. It was the party district secretary who would comment on such organisational matters, he said.

The CPI(M) had taken action against Mr. Kunhikrishnan, who brought up an alleged instance of misappropriation of funds collected for election, construction of a party building and for extending help to the family of martyr C.V. Dhanraj, by some leaders in Payyannur. The party has been in a tight spot with a faction of party members supporting Mr. Kunhikrishnan refused to backtrack from their allegations. The party had to appoint an internal committee. Following the committee’s report, the party demoted MLA T.I. Madhusoodanan from the district secretariat to the district committee.

Mr. Kunhikrishnan was also removed from the post of area secretary. The decision, however, did not go well with the party workers. The controversy further heated up with Mr. Kunhikrishnan stuck to his stance and decided to end public life in protest against the party’s decision to remove him from the post.

Many party workers came out expressing their displeasure over expelling the complainant. Following this, the party reportedly delegated Mr. Jayarajan to bring the situation under control and persuade Mr. Kunhikrishnan to abandon his decision.