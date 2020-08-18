COVID surge continues in Malappuram district as 242 more test positive

Police checking motorists on Chittilapilly Road, Thrissur, on Tuesday after the Amala Hospital cluster in the city reported over 100 COVID-19 positive cases.

18 August 2020 20:38 IST

Health authorities urge people to step up vigil in the face of a continuous increase in the number of cases

As many as 242 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Tuesday. All but 16 of them were found to have contracted the virus through local transmission. The district also recorded 194 recoveries on Tuesday.

The source of infection in 11 cases could not be traced. They included six health workers, said District Medical Officer K. Sakeena. While 12 of the newly infected persons came from abroad, four came from other States.

Health authorities urged people to step up vigil in the face of a continuous increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Malappuram. As many as 2,350 infected persons are currently under treatment in the district.

Malappuram has witnessed 5,254 positive cases since March. While 3,153 persons recovered, 24 died.

51 positive cases in Palakkad

Palakkad district registered 51 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. As many as 41 of them were found to have been infected through local contacts. The source of infection could not be identified in five cases.

There were 82 recoveries in the district on Tuesday. The number of infected persons currently under treatment in Palakkad is 889. District Collector D. Balamurali said two persons from Palakkad were under treatment in Kannur, eight in Kozhikode, five in Malappuram, three each in Erakulam and Thrissur and one in Kottayam.

48 cases, 33 recoveries in Thrissur

As many as 48 COVID-19 cases and 33 recoveries were reported from Thrissur district on Tuesday. There are 612 active cases in the district.

On Tuesday, 43 persons were found to have been infected through contact. The source of infection in 11 cases is not known. Six persons, including two health workers, were tested positive from Amala Hospital. A total of 8,891 people are under observation in the district.

47 test positive in Wayanad

Wayanad reported 47 COVID-19 cases and 46 recoveries on Tuesday.

The fresh cases include 44 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission. Two persons who returned from abroad and one person from Chhattisgarh have also tested positive. There are 322 active cases in the district.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Thrissur and Wayanad bureaus)