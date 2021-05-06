COVID positive couple found dead

Thrissur

06 May 2021 22:03 IST

A middle-aged couple, who were tested positive for SARS-CoV, was found dead at their home on Koncheri road near Mulangunnathukavu on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ganeshan Panderiparambil, 57, and Sumathi, 53. They tested positive on April 28 and were under home care. Their daughter, who was pregnant, and other members too had tested positive. The daughter was delivered of a baby three days ago.

On Thursday morning, Ganeshan and Sumathi were found unconscious in their room. Though the Medical College police rushed them to hospital, they could not be saved.

