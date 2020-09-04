COVID patient found hanging in hospital toilet

Kannur

04 September 2020 18:05 IST

Deceased was an autorickshaw driver in Kannur

A 60-year-old man diagnosed with COVID-19 was found hanging in a toilet in the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram on Friday morning.

According to the hospital authorities, the deceased, Raveendran, was a resident of Chala in Kannur.

Raveendran, an autorickshaw driver, had taken his ailing wife to the hospital on Thursday evening. Both of them later tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and were hospitalised. On Friday, he went missing and after a search his body was found in the toilet. The police have filed a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and DISHA - 1056