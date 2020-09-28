COVID-19: UDF halts mass agitations in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala, said the UDF will continue its protests against the policies of the government by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocols

The United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has put a halt to mass agitations, given the worsening COVID-19 scenario in the State.

The Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala, made the announcement during a Raj Bhavan march and protest organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) against the farm bills on Monday.

Mass demonstrations by the UDF and its allies and the youth and student wings are being discontinued for the time being. At the same time, the UDF will continue its protests against the policies of the government by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, Mr. Chennithala said.

The decision was taken after discussions with KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P. K. Kunhalikutty, Kerala Congress (M) working chairman P.J. Joseph and other UDF leaders, he said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government has miserably failed in tackling the pandemic, Mr. Chennithala alleged. The Government should not attempt to put the blame on protesters, he said. ''The number of COVID-19 patients are rising day by day due to the laxity and mismanagement on the part of the State Government. Don't try to blame protesters for the spike in cases,'' he said.

On Sunday alone, Kerala had reported 7445 new cases, with three districts - Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Malappuram - registering over 900 cases each, while capital Thiruvananthapuram reported 853 cases.